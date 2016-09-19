FARGO — A Somali group in North Dakota has condemned the stabbing attack that injured nine people at a St. Cloud mall over the weekend.

Somali Community Development of North Dakota issued the following statement on Monday, Sept. 19:

"It is with great sadness that Somali Community Development of ND reach out to the community of Saint Cloud, MN and all those impacted by the heinous actions of the individual responsible. We condemn violence and acts of terrorism against any individuals living in our communities. SCDND mourns with you and would like to express sincere sympathy to the victims, their families, and the communities impacted by this disgusting event. May God give us the power to overcome this tragedy and the strength to reunite communities in these difficult times."

The family of 22-year-old Dahir Adan identified him as the man who randomly attacked people with a knife at the Crossroads Mall on Saturday night, Sept. 17.

Adan, of St. Cloud, previously lived at 817 21st St. S. in Fargo, WDAY-TV reported. He grew up in Fargo, according to Fowzia Adde, executive director of the Immigrant Development Center in Moorhead.

Police say the suspect, who was dressed in a private security company uniform, made references to Allah and asked at least one person if he or she was Muslim. Nine people were injured, and three are still hospitalized.

The attack ended when an off-duty officer from the nearby town of Avon who happened to be at the mall shot and killed the suspect.

While officials have not released details on a motive, the suspect is now being called a "soldier of the Islamic State," according to the militant group's news agency.