Fargo VA to host flu clinics

FARGO—The Fargo VA Health Care System has scheduled several free flu shot clinics for enrolled veterans from September through November in Fargo.

Enrolled veterans can receive their free flu shots in the third floor auditorium of the Fargo VA Medical Center, 2101 N. Elm St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 6, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25; and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and Nov. 2.

For after-hours flu shots, enrolled veterans can visit the following primary-care teams at the Fargo VA Medical Center regardless of which team provides them care: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Red Team; 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 18, Gold Team; and 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, Blue Team.

Enrolled veterans who normally receive their care at the VA can receive flu shots from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Fargo Veterans Center, 3310 Fiechtner Drive.

The Fargo Veterans Center mobile van will offer free flu shots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 in the parking lot of the YMCA of Cass Clay, 400 1st Ave. S., Fargo.

Flu clinics are offered for enrolled veterans. For questions about eligibility, call (800) 410-9723, extension 3427 or 3428. For dates, times, and locations of all VA flu clinics in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, visit www.fargo.va.gov/features/Fargo_VA_Holding_Free_Flu_Clinics2016.asp.