DILWORTH—The city of Dilworth will spray for mosquitoes beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, or Wednesday, Sept. 21, weather permitting.

To limit contact with the pesticide during the spraying, individuals should stay indoors, shut windows, turn off air conditioning, bring outdoor pet food and water bowls inside, cover or remove children's outdoor toys, small pools, fish ponds and bird baths, and stay off the treated area until the pesticide is dry.