Clay business electronics collection to be Sept. 22

HAWLEY, Minn.—The Clay County business electronics and bulb collection event will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Clay County Landfill, 3301 190th St. S., Hawley, and from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Clay County Residential Electronics Recycling Shed, 1300 15th Ave. N., Moorhead.

Bulbs should be packed in a closed box with the number and type of bulbs labeled on the outside. Do not tape bulbs together. For more information, contact Clay County Solid Waste at (218) 299-7329.