Balliet-Heidenreich Run/Walk set Sept. 24

The run is held in memory of Sonia Balliet-Heidenreich, who spent her life providing support to those diagnosed with cystic fibrosis while undergoing extensive treatments for cystic fibrosis herself.

Funds raised at this event will be used to help individuals and families living with cystic fibrosis in North Dakota pay for life-saving medications, as well as provide funds for support groups and college scholarships to youths with cystic fibrosis.

Registration at www.eventbrite.com is preferred, but can also be mailed to CFA, 921 S. 9th St., No. 115, Bismarck, ND 58504. Participants can also register the day of the race, but payment must be cash or check. All participants will receive a T-shirt and a $3 Happy Joe's buffet after the race.