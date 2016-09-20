Comstock House in Moorhead to host history program Sept. 22

MOORHEAD—The Comstock House here, 506 8th St. S., will host a program that focuses on women's fashion in the 1900s at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

The program, which is co-sponsored by the Red Raven Espresso Parlor, will explore how the fashion at the time reflected expanded roles for women in the political, educational, vocal and social spheres. Discussions will cover all types of women's fashion from corsets and bloomers, to skirts and sleeves between 1890 and 1920.

The discussion is being delivered by Kaci Johnson, a public history student at North Dakota State University.

For more information, call Matt Eidem at (218) 291-4211.