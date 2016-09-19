FARGO—The murder case against Jason W. Oien, who is charged in the killing of Joey Gaarsland outside a Fargo bar in May 2015, faces potential complications as a trial date looms.

Oien, 34, is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Cass County District Court on one count of murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The charges relate to the death of Gaarsland and alleged assaults on Gaarsland's wife and a man who tried to intervene during the incident, which occurred outside of Rick's Bar, 2721 Main Ave.

Three men have pleaded guilty in the case. As part of the deals they reached with prosecutors, they have agreed to testify at Oien's trial.

Potential complications arose for prosecutors when all three co-defendants recently asked for new attorneys and hinted they want to explore options when it comes to changing their pleas.

Assistant Cass County Attorney Tristan Van de Streek said Monday, Sept. 19, that no motions have been filed seeking the withdrawal of guilty pleas and that the state would resist any such moves.

One co-defendant, Scott Moen, 36, was allowed to change lawyers after filing a motion with the court that hinted he is exploring the possibility of withdrawing guilty pleas he entered earlier this year to one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

On Monday, two other co-defendants, Nicholas Morris and Jessy Olson, appeared before judges to ask that they, too, be allowed to fire their lawyers and be appointed new defense attorneys.

Olson, 36, pleaded guilty in March to one count of accomplice to murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

In August, however, Olson filed a letter with the court asking for new representation, claiming he received ineffective assistance from defense attorney Patrick Rosenquist.

Olson claimed Rosenquist told him at the start of the case that if he wanted to go to trial he would need to get a new lawyer. Olson also claimed Rosenquist "scared" him by telling him if he went to trial he would get life in prison.

"I was tricked and manipulated into taking a guilty plea and I feel I deserve a fair opportunity to defend my freedom," Olson said in the letter.

In response, Judge Tom Olson told Jessy Olson Monday that Rosenquist is a respected and hard-working attorney.

The judge also said if Olson insisted on firing Rosenquist, he was inclined to leave Olson with two options: He could hire an attorney of his choice, or proceed without a lawyer.

Olson told the judge he liked Rosenquist, but added he has been confused by how the case has been handled and he had the impression public defenders in the case are on the side of prosecutors.

Olson ultimately told the judge he was willing to work with Rosenquist.

When given the opportunity to speak, a clearly angry Rosenquist told the court he had worked hard on Olson's behalf and would continue to do so if he remained on the case.

In terse words, Rosenquist also told Judge Olson: "I think this court is well aware I have no problem going to trial."

At a separate hearing Monday, Judge Wade Webb ruled on a similar motion brought by Morris, 35, who was looking to fire his attorney, Mark Blumer.

Blumer had earlier filed papers stating Morris had requested a new lawyer and wanted to explore his options regarding withdrawing guilty pleas he entered in March to one count of accomplice to murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The pleas were Alford pleas, meaning Morris didn't accept responsibility, but conceded that given the evidence there was a likelihood he could be convicted at trial.

Prosecutor Ryan Younggren told Webb that with Oien's trial starting next week, allowing co-defendants to change attorneys at this stage of proceedings would cause problems for the prosecution and the defendants who had made deals because, he said, it would be difficult to find defense attorneys in a timely manner who didn't have disqualifying conflicts of interest.

"This puts the state in a precarious situation," Younggren said.

Webb ordered that Blumer remain as the attorney for Morris, stating defendants in North Dakota had a right to appointed counsel, but not the appointed counsel of their choice.

He added that simple dissatisfaction with or distrust of an attorney were not adequate grounds to force a change.

Oien also appeared in court Monday in a hearing where pre-trial issues were discussed.

Defense attorney Rhiannon Lorraine Gorham said one of her concerns is that prosecutors would introduce testimony that Oien—who reportedly removed his shirt before the fatal encounter at the bar—was known to remove his shirt before getting into fights.

Judge Olson ruled he would not allow that type of testimony.