Sanford cancer research receives $11.7 million boost

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Sanford Health’s cancer research center has received a major five-year grant from the National Institute of Health.

Sanford’s Cancer Biology Research Center is the recipient of a nearly $11.7 million grant from the NIH to translate laboratory research into clinical trials for head and neck and pediatric cancers.

“Our hope is that this latest NIH grant allows us to improve cancer care for this region,” said Dr. Keith Miskimins, who is the project’s principal investigator and director of the center. “A grant this large positions the participating scientists well for long-term sustainability in the research world.”

Four research projects and two laboratories highlight the grant.

Researchers and their projects included in the funding are Dr. Paola Vermeer who is researching how immune cell interactions affect metastasis of cancer tumors , Dr. W. Chad Spanos who will look at ways to optimize the immune system’s response to head and neck cancer caused by human papilloma virus, Dr. Steven Powell who is exploring if an immunotherapy drug, pembrolizumab, can help fight head and neck cancer and Dr. Samuel Milanovich who will study the genetic mutations that might be associated with leukemia.

The NIH is the nation’s medical research agency.