FARGO - The Cass County Commission approved a 2017 preliminary budget that cuts the overall property tax levy by nearly 5 mills.

That's an increase of $785,684 from 2016 budget of $92.626,417.

"This has been a year where we really tried to hold the budget line," County Auditor Mike Montplaisir told the commission.

The projected fund balance for 2017 for all county funds is a little more than $37.4 million.

Commissioners Ken Pawluk, Chad Peterson and Chairman Mary Scherling voted to approve the budget, while Rick Steen and Arland Rasmussen voted against it.

There will be a maximum county levy of 61.21 mills levied for 2016, which funds the 2017 budget. That's down from the 66.12 mills levied for 2015.

That means the owner of a $200,000 home in Fargo or West Fargo would see a reduction of $44 in their county property tax bill, provided the valuation of their home didn't rise, Auditor Mike Montplaisir said.

Some minor adjustments were made to the budget since it gained initial approval in August, Montplaisir said. The number of mills dedicated solely to the human services fund was reduced to 10, from 12.23 mills, while the mills for the road and bridge fund were raised to 10 from 8.28. The vector control fund increased from 0.9 mill to 1 mill, and the general fund mills were increased to 30.41 from 30 mills.

Montplaisir said mills that are dedicated for specific funds must be spent in those places by law, and the revenues raised can't be transferred. but general fund mills can be used for any legal purpose.

Scherling thanked the department heads for putting the budget together with "a lot of belt-tightening" after the state cut its budget outlays earlier this summer.

Montplaisir said in an email that county employees will see a 0.7 percent cost of living adjustment in their pay, and most will also receive a step increase on their pay scales. The 2017 budget also allows for hiring the full-time equivalent of five more employees. One person will be hired in the tax director's office, and four FTE's have been allocated to social services.