Northern Cass announces first Hall of Fame class

HUNTER, N.D. — Northern Cass School District will honor inductees into its inaugural Hall of Fame class with a banquet and ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Northern Cass School.

The honorees are:

Doug Burgum, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who graduated from Northern Cass High School, will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award. Burgum helped expand Fargo's Great Plains Software, and was an executive at Microsoft after that corporation's purchase of Great Plains. He is also involved with Arthur Ventures and Kilbourne Group. He was the 2009 recipient of North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award.

Rick and Jody Burgum will receive the Community Service Award.

Arthur native Rick Burgum has been with Arthur Cos. since 1972 and is now the chairman. He was a board member of Great Plains Software in Fargo and First State Bank of North Dakota. He has also served as chairman of the Northern Cass School Board, was a member of the Arthur City Council for 23 years, and chairman of the University of North Dakota Alumni Association and Foundation.

Hunter native Jody (Stibbe) Burgum taught special education in rural Cass County and West Fargo from 1974 to 1979. Since then, she has been involved with a number of school and community groups.

Hal Haberman will receive the Distinguished Service Award.

Haberman started his teaching career in Adams, N.D., before teaching four years at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla. He then served as the high school principal in Page and as superintendent of Dakota School District in northern Cass County. In 1997, he helped create Northern Cass School District through the combination of the Dakota and Cass Valley North districts. He served as the first superintendent of Northern Cass until retiring in 2004.

The 1979 nine-man state championship football team (from Arthur), coached by Chuck Gremmels, will receive the Athletic Hall of Fame Award.

The team won Dakota High School's first state football title after posting a 13-0 record.

The Hall of Fame honorees will also be recognized at halftime of the homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 23.