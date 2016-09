Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin in this February 13, 2012 file photo. Reuters

LOS ANGELES - Actress Angelina Jolie has filed for dissolution of marriage from her husband Brad Pitt, Jolie's attorney said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time," attorney Robert Offer said in the statement.