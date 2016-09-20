This 2007 photo shows former Vic's Lounge owners Vic Fergen, left, and son Doug Fergen, center, along with Vince Klinnert, right, a longtime bartender in the Moorhead Center Mall business. Vic Fergen died Friday, September 16 at age 92. Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD — Vic Fergen used to have a tough time leaving work each day at his namesake bar, Vic's Lounge in the Moorhead Center Mall here. On his way out, he'd always see friends who wanted to chat or buy him a drink.

One of his sons said the experience brought out a favorite saying for Vic — one he became well known for.

"He'd run into 10 or 15 people and keep telling them, 'I'm outta here,' " said Scott Fergen of Detroit Lakes.

Family and friends will reminisce about that and other fond memories of Fergen, who died Friday, Sept. 16 in the Palliative Care Unit of Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. He was 92.

He retired from the bar business in 1994, but still frequented the establishment in the years that followed. Vince "Vinnie" Klinnert, who's worked at Vic's for more than 32 years, said Fergen be very much missed.

"I hate to see him go," Klinnert said.

Fergen was born in Parkston, S.D., one of 12 siblings. He married and moved to Fargo, where he and his wife had five children. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II and on the Moorhead City Council for 10 years.

In the late 1950s, he opened Vic's Southside Superette, a small grocery he operated for more than 25 years near the campus of what's now known as Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The store is where Klinnert, then 11 years old and delivering newspapers during a cold winter, first met Fergen.

"That used to be my warm-up spot; stop in and talk to Vic," said Klinnert, now 65.

Fergen later gave Klinnert a job at the grocery store, as he did for a number of college students over those years.

Scott Fergen said his dad had a soft spot for customers who were short on cash.

"If you couldn't pay for the food, he'd mark you down on the list, and you'd pay him when you could pay him," Fergen said.

Vic Fergen brought that same kind of customer service to the bar business. In 1983, he and son Doug Fergen bought the former La Casa Lounge and named it Vic's Lounge.

Klinnert followed Vic there, too. He's worked as a bartender and a 'kind of manager' ever since.

"He just loved being around people," Klinnert said. "Always smiling, and he could talk. He could talk to anybody."

Fergen operated the bar with Doug for 10 years before turning over full-time duties to him.

In 2007, Vic's Bar and Grill came under new ownership. Doug Fergen retired due to health issues and sold the business to Jerry Komroski and Corey Hagler.

At the time of his death, Vic Fergen still owned the building.

Scott Fergen said his dad had a wonderful life and nothing but great friends; he didn't know of him having a single enemy in the world.

"I am sure all of us plan on going over (to Vic's) to have a drink in his honor," Scott Fergen said.

Vic Fergen is survived by one sister, four sons, one daughter and eight grandchildren.

There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, with a prayer service beginning at 6:30, in Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead.

There will be a Celebration of Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Moorhead.