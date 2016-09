PELICAN RAPIDS, MINN.—Maplewood State Park, 39721 Park Entrance Rd., Pelican Rapids, Minn., will host Leaf Days at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept 25 and Oct. 1 and 2. Events include narrated wagon rides featuring the history of Maplewood State Park, demonstrations, food and clothing for purchase, guided hikes, games and a digital scavenger hunt from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.