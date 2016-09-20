Scott, Judy Green receive MSUM Hartz Award

MOORHEAD—Scott and Judy Green, Fargo, have been selected to receive Minnesota State University Moorhead's 34th annual L.B. Hartz Professional Achievement Award. An awards reception is scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 28, on the MSUM campus.

Scott Green grew up in Fargo and graduated from Fargo South High School. He earned a degree in finance from MSUM and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking.

Green began his career in banking as a part-time clerk at First Bank in 1980. He later joined Community First National Bank and was named senior lender. After Bank of the West took over Community first, Green was named area manager and served in that capacity until retiring this spring. Green was named an MSUM Distinguished Alumnus in 2010, and also mentors MSUM students. He serves on several boards, and on the Paseka School of Business Advisory Council.

Judy Green grew up and graduated from high school in Langdon, N.D. She earned an associate degree in accounting from MSUM. She worked in the private sector before transitioning to the nonprofit arena, where she has been executive director of the YWCA, president of the United Way and is now interim division fundraising vice president for the American Red Cross.

She is an executive mentor to MSUM students.

The award is named in honor of the late L.B. Hartz, the founder of Hartz Wholesale Co. with headquarters in Thief River Falls. It is presented annually by MSUM's College of Business and Innovation to an individual who has created economic opportunities for others through innovation, entrepreneurship and community service.