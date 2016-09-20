Search
    Detroit Lakes man dies in collision near Ada

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:57 p.m.
    ADA, Minn. -- A Detroit Lakes man was killed in a crash near Ada late Monday night, Sept. 19.

    At approximately 11:30 p.m., a semi was travelling east on county Highway 39, turning onto Highway 24. As the semi was turning left, a 2015 Ford pickup, which was travelling southbound on Highway 24, failed to stop at the intersection and collided with the trailer of the semi, the Norman County Sheriff's Office said.

    The pickup started on fire and Ada and Borup crews were called to put out the fire.

    Doug Miller, the driver of the pickup, was declared dead at the scene.

    The driver of the semi truck did not appear to suffer any injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

