Murder charges filed in Moorhead arson-homicide case

MOORHEAD — Clay County prosecutors have filed murder charges against a suspect in an arson-homicide case from June , Moorhead police said Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Justin Marshall Critt, 39, was charged in Clay County District Court with first-degree arson and second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Melissa Jayne Willcoxon.

On June 28, firefighters and police officers responded to a house fire at 1019 11th Ave. S. in Moorhead. The house sustained significant fire damage, and Willcoxon's body was found in the ruins of the structure, police said.

Critt has been in custody at the Cass County Jail on unrelated felony robbery charges. He'll remain there pending extradition to Clay County.