MOORHEAD – Prosecutors have filed arson and murder charges against a man accused of bludgeoning a woman to death in June and setting fire to the Moorhead home where she was housesitting.

In early July, Moorhead police named Justin Marshall Critt, 39, as a suspect in the death of 49-year-old Melissa Willcoxon. But it wasn’t until Tuesday, Sept. 20, that he was charged with first-degree arson and second-degree murder in the case.

Critt has been in custody at the Cass County Jail on an unrelated felony charge of robbery. He’ll remain there pending extradition to Clay County, Moorhead police said. Court records did not list an attorney for him in the arson-homicide case.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Clay County District Court:

At 2:30 p.m. June 28, police were sent to 1019 11th Ave. S. in Moorhead on a report of an unwanted, intoxicated man. The caller said it was her home and that Willcoxon was housesitting while she was out of town.

Police found the man passed out under a bed in a basement bedroom and identified him as Critt. He told police he had been staying at the home.

As Critt left the house, he tried to take power tools and a bike, which officers told him to leave behind. Once Critt was gone, police left the home about 3 p.m.

About 3:30 p.m., Critt called the woman who had reported him to police as unwanted and asked whether he could return to the house to get some of his property. Fifteen minutes later, Willcoxon called the woman and said Critt was at the house.

A witness told police he saw a man run from the house about 4:15 p.m. The man rode away on a bicycle, carrying what appeared to be a heavy sack.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., firefighters and police responded to a fire at the same address. The house sustained significant damage, and that evening, Moorhead Fire Chief Rich Duysen discovered Willcoxon’s body in the ruins of the structure.

About 9:15 p.m., Critt was spotted approaching the fire scene. He was detained and taken to the police station where he declined to be interviewed.

The next day, Critt told a detective that after he left the house on June 28, he walked around downtown Fargo and visited some friends. Critt said he was walking back to the house when officers detained him. Critt maintained that he was not at the house at the time of the fire and did not kill Willcoxon.

An acquaintance of Critt told detectives Critt visited him on June 28 and said he had killed someone.

At the fire scene, investigators found a hammer near the door of the bedroom where Willcoxon’s body was discovered. In the bedroom, investigators found a tire iron and a knife.

Preliminary autopsy results showed that Willcoxon had a head injury consistent with a strike from a hammer. The autopsy results revealed that she was dead before her body burned in the house fire.

Her death was ruled a homicide, and her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. A lab test confirmed that a splatter mark on Critt’s shirt was Willcoxon’s blood.

Willcoxon’s boyfriend, Bill Headsten, previously told The Forum that Critt had been hired as a handyman by the owners of the house where Willcoxon and Headsten were living.

Critt has a raft of criminal convictions in Minnesota and North Dakota, including arson, assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.