Police were seeking help Tuesday, Sept. 20, identifying the woman pictured, who is suspected of forgery stemming from a garage burglary in May. Special to The Forum

FARGO — The Fargo Police Department was asking for help Tuesday, Sept. 20, in identifying a woman in three photos posted to the department's Facebook page.

According to the post, the woman is suspected of forgery stemming from a garage burglary in May.

Police encourage those with information about the woman's identity or her whereabouts to contact Detective Grant Kendall at (701) 241-1390.