Suspect in Fargo sex assault wants DNA evidence tossed

Abdirahman Sahel appears Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, in Cass County District Court in Fargo. He was 15 when he allegedly attacked a J.C. Penney employee September 2014.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO—A Fargo youth recently convicted of attacking a woman in the West Acres mall parking lot in 2014 is now fighting to have DNA evidence obtained in that case suppressed for his upcoming trial for an unrelated 2013 sexual assault alleged to have happened in the parking lot of the Fargo Holiday Inn.

In August, a Cass County District Court jury convicted Abdirahman Sahel, 17, of attempted kidnapping, robbery, terrorizing and simple assault in connection with a September 2014 incident in which a J.C. Penney employee was attacked in a West Acres mall parking lot.

The victim testified that her attacker displayed a gun while trying to steal her purse and force her into a car.

When she refused, he punched her in the face and ran away when she screamed.

Sahel was identified as a suspect in that case through mall surveillance footage.

DNA was collected from Sahel in March 2015 when he was being booked into the Cass County Jail after being arrested for the West Acres attack.

That sample ended up linking him to an assault that occurred in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn in August 2013. Sahel was charged with gross sexual imposition and terrorizing in that attack.

Court documents say Sahel approached two teenage hotel guests who were smoking in the parking lot and threatened them with a handgun before sexually assaulting one of the females.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 8.

A question has been raised about whether the DNA evidence that initially linked Sahel to the 2013 attack at the hotel can be presented during his trial.

At a motion hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Cass County District Court, Sahel's attorney, Nick Thornton, argued the DNA sample taken from Sahel when he was booked into jail in 2015 is not admissible at trial because Sahel was not 18 when the DNA was obtained.

Thornton cited a North Dakota law that states defendants 18 or older who are arrested or summoned to appear in court on a felony-level offense must provide a DNA sample.

Prosecutors countered that Sahel's DNA was obtained as part of standard jail practice when Sahel was booked on robbery, attempted kidnapping and terrorizing charges that had been transferred from juvenile court to adult court.

Prosecutors also argued that even if the booking process is viewed as not passing legal muster given Sahel's age, something called "inevitable discovery" applies because Sahel's conviction in the West Acres assault will ultimately require that he provide a DNA sample.

Judge Steven Marquart said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written ruling soon on the admissibility of the DNA evidence.