Valley City State sets enrollment record

McFarland Hall is pictured on the Valley City State University campus. Special to The Forum

VALLEY CITY — Valley City State University has set an enrollment record with a headcount of 1,452 students for the fall 2016 semester. The number surpasses the university's previous high of 1,422 students set in fall 2015, according to a news release.

VCSU's fall 2016 graduate enrollment headcount of 157 ties the record set in fall 2011.

VCSU President Tisa Mason said the university is proud to see its numbers on the rise.

"More and more students are choosing to pursue a VCSU education because they recognize the quality of our academic offerings and the value we provide for their investment," she said in the release.

Part of VCSU's growth is due to increases in its first-to-second-year retention rate each of the last four years, the release said. In addition, VCSU graduate offerings have gained a Master of Arts in Teaching degree program to complement a Master in Education degree program.

The university has also started offering three-year bachelor's degree programs in business administration, elementary education, English education, mathematics education and professional communication.