Cass County seeks election workers
FARGO—Cass County needs election judges and clerks for the upcoming general election on Nov. 8.
Election judges, who distribute ballots to voters and explain how to cast votes, must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old and residents of Cass County. Election clerks, who use electronic poll books to check in voters, must be U.S. citizens, at least 16 years old and residents of Cass County.
Positions are open throughout Cass County. Pay is $12.64 per hour, which includes training before the election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact the Cass County Auditor's office at (701) 241-5600.