Shanley High names homecoming royalty

FARGO — Kolby Johnson and Hannah Manz were crowned the Shanley High School homecoming king and queen on Monday, Sept. 19.

Johnson is the son of Robin and Dave Johnson. Manz is the daughter of Maria and Scott Hennen and Tim Manz.

Other members of the court are:

• Emily Dietz, daughter of Lori and Dave Dietz.

• Taylor Erholtz, daughter of Teresa and Tim Erholtz.

• Maria Pablo, daughter of Maria and Eduardo Pablo.

• Katie Roberts, daughter of Lisa and Dean Roberts.

• Lucas Johnson, son of Pam and Mark Johnson.

• Jasper Keller, son of Marlene Ptacek and Brian Keller.

• Aaron Seefeldt, son of Sandy and Claire Seefeldt.

• Gabe Thomas, son of Molly and Michael Thomas.

The homecoming parade starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

The homecoming football game begins at 6 Friday at Sid Cichy Stadium against the Grafton Spoilers.

The homecoming dance will be from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Sept. 24, in the Oak Grove Elementary School gymnasium.