North homecoming king and queen crowned

FARGO — Ricky Grimm and Sarah Fiske were chosen as North High School's 2016 homecoming king and queen in a coronation ceremony Monday, Sept. 19, in the school gymnasium.

Grimm, the son of Keith and Jen Grimm, is King Sparta the 38th. Fiske, the daughter of Gary and Mary Fiske, is Queen Sparta the 52nd.

Members of the homecoming court are:

• Alexis Bachmeier, daughter of Daryl and Tami Bachmeier.

• Emma Bartelson, daughter of Drew and Kate Bartelson.

• Reedyn Hansen, daughter of Ben and Dede Hansen.

• Ruth Hegstad, daughter of Justin and Karin Hegstad.

• Carly Lehr, daughter of Tim and Stacey Lehr.

• Mira Bella May, daughter of Grit and Sylvio May.

• Olivia Roche, daughter of Tim and Tracy Roche.

• Molly Sarafolean, daughter of John and Nancy Sarafolean.

• Quincy Sime, daughter of Dean Sime and Lori West.

• Peighten Watson, daughter of Zach and Lori Watson.

• Lauren Wenaas, daughter of Michael and Kirsten Wenaas.

• Martin Altenburg, son of Kent and Kris Altenburg.

• Reid Anderson, son of Scott and Sonja Anderson.

• Sean Dolan, son of Pat and LuAnn Dolan.

• David Dowdell, son of Tom and Christine Dowdell.

• Riley Dubord, son of Paul and Jean DuBord.

• Coghlan Fisher, son of Richard and Barb Fisher.

• Daniel Hollaar, son of Mark and Jean Hollaar.

• Adam Hummel, son of Aaron and Christa Hummel.

• Aaron Matejka, son of Heidi Matejka.

• Matthew Pietsch, son of Kevin and Erin Pietsch.

• Siman Sem, son of Nahum and Yala Sem.

• Thomas Wehri, son of Bruce and Maureen Wehri.

• Ivan Wognin, son of Ruger Wognin and Kokoi Wognin-Bile.

The homecoming football game is at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, against Fargo South at the North High stadium field.

The homecoming dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday in the fitness gymnasium.