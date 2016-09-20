Ryan Schliep says he was angry after the attack. Schliep says another victim in the ambulance with him was scared and sad. He felt angry and annoyed that he was attacked for no reason. Photo by Briana Sanchez / Forum News Service

Ryan Schliep, 18, talks about the angle he was stabbed at in the head on Tuesday at his girlfriend's home in Spicer. Schliep was attacked by Dahir Adan Saturday night at the Crossroads Center mall. He says he is being carefully monitored by his doctor right now because the wound is healing on its own. Schliep did not have to get stitches because the wound scabbed quickly after the attack. Photo by Briana Sanchez / Forum News Service

If Ryan Schliep, of Willmar, and his girlfriend, Jaylynn Patzoldt, of Spicer, had found the video game console they had been looking for at the Mall of America on Saturday, they would not have found themselves at St. Cloud's Crossroads Center mall.

Instead, they were racing against closing time to find the game. And Schliep found himself in a situation he never thought could happen in Minnesota.

Schliep, 18, had barely entered the front doors of the mall when he was stabbed by a man he didn't know.

"You've gotta be joking me right now," he said he had thought, recalling the Saturday night chaos during a Tuesday night interview from his girlfriend's home in Spicer.

The attacker's knife was so small, Schliep could barely see the blade. It chipped his skull and made an air pocket, forcing overnight hospitalization at the St. Cloud Hospital.

He had seen the man minutes earlier as he walked into the first set of doors at the mall. The man had grabbed a girl from behind, who screamed and dropped her cell phone.

"I thought, maybe he's their friend," Schliep said. "Maybe he's getting off work, he's playing around with them."

Schliep didn't think much of it. But a different girl ran inside the mall asking for help, pulling his girlfriend away to a Forever 21 store to call authorities. Schliep was attacked seconds later.

He said he only started to realize the gravity of the situation after he was knocked to the ground from the force of the knife, touched his head, and saw his hand dripping with blood.

The attacker was later identified as 20-year-old Dahir Adan, a St. Cloud resident. Adan was shot dead inside the mall by an off-duty police officer from Albany.

In total, police identified 10 victims in the attack, ranging in age from a 15-year-old girl to a 53-year-old man.

Authorities are still looking into whether it may have been a terrorist attack.

Schliep doesn't know if it was. He said Adan had been blank-faced and silent when he attacked him, maybe on drugs. And after Adan stabbed him, he continued to barrel through the mall, not stopping to see if he had killed Schliep.

"If he was a terrorist, he would've planned this," Schliep said. "If you were a terrorist and wanted to go crazy, probably (he) would've used a weapon that would've killed people."

A news source commonly linked with the Islamic State claimed soon after that Adan was a "Soldier of the Islamic State."

Authorities said Monday they haven't found anything linking Adan to a terrorist group yet. At a news conference held in St. Cloud, Somali St. Cloud residents condemned the crime, urging against retaliation to the entire group of people for one person's crime.

Schliep, a 2016 Willmar High School grad, said Tuesday he is concerned about refugee immigration, but doesn't blame the entire ethnic group.

"It doesn't change the way I feel about Somalis," he said. "I've had a lot of Somalian students in my classes at Willmar Senior High School. A lot of them are nice, normal students."

He said he can't see anything like this happening in Willmar, with just one-third the population of St. Cloud.

"But it only takes one lunatic to lose his marbles and go crazy because they don't have the iPhone 7," he added. Now Schliep is just wondering what he could have done to change the night's events. "All I really think about is, how angry I am at the guy," he said. "And I wish that me or some other individual could've stopped him sooner. Thank God that he was stopped when he was, 'cause he could've hurt a lot more people."

After he was attacked, Schliep ran after Adan with another man who had been stabbed in the back. They couldn't catch him.

Schliep found his girlfriend in the Forever 21 store. A bystander grabbed clothing to suppress his head wound.

All the while, there was no lockdown alarm. Stores closed their security doors as they saw the chaos outside, but Schliep did not see a formal lockdown take place.

He did not hear gunshots, either. Within five minutes, he was transported to the hospital in an ambulance with a female victim, who had been stabbed in her back and hands.

"She's like, 'What did i do to deserve this?' And I was like, 'I hope he gets shot before he gets out of there.'"

Schliep said he was interviewed at the hospital by St. Cloud police. And two people from the FBI came to his girlfriend's home to give him information about a victim program.

He wasn't insured at the time of the attack. But his ambulance ride and hospital bills will be taken care of, the FBI said.

Since Saturday, he has been hounded by local and national media from the Washington Post, Good Morning America and CBS news, wanting to hear his story.

He also received a call from St. Cloud mayor Dave Kleis, apologizing for the attack.

Even days later, Schliep is one of the only victims who has been named publicly.

He said he chose to speak out as an avid news reader himself. He remembers reading reports of other attacks, like the Westgate Mall attack in Kenya, and hoping for more information. Speaking out "lets people know what did happen," he said.