Fargo man accused of passing counterfeit bills in Moorhead

Twenty-eight-year old Thomas Paye of Fargo was charged with possession of counterfeit currency after police say he tried to use a $100 at the Holiday Gas Station in south Moorhead.

Moorhead police say the bill was 'obviously fake' because it wasn't centered, the color of the strips on the bill weren't correct, and it was made of a different material.

Another bill was found at the Cashwise Store on Highway 10 with the same serial number. As of right now, Paye isn't being charged in connection with that bill.

Police say it isn't uncommon that when phony money goes around, it ends up coming from the same source.

"Usually when we have one incident, we'll find out, sometimes after-the-fact, that some other businesses discover they also have fake money. It goes in rashes kind of consistent with somebody that is attempting this crime until they get caught," said Lt. Tory Jacobson of the Moorhead Police Department.

There have also been reports of counterfeit $100 and $50 bills in Fargo. Police are working to see if they are connected.

Paye was charged in 2013 with criminal conspiracy, after police say he was a part of a "bill-washing" scheme to turn smaller bills into bigger ones.