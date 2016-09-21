Suspect charged in costly apartment vandalism in Fargo

FARGO—A Fargo man has been charged in connection with an act of violence in March at the T Lofts apartment complex in north Fargo that caused damage estimated at more than $180,000.

Documents filed in Cass County District Court charge Daniel J. Schoonover of Fargo.

Schoonover, who was 18 at the time of the incident in early March, is accused of opening large water valves himself or helping others to do so in the hallways of the building, causing water to flood part of the apartment complex at 1515 11th Ave. N.

Court documents state the damage caused by the water is estimated at between $180,000 and $200,000.

According to the court documents:

Investigators identified Schoonover as a suspect by using surveillance footage, which captured the flooding that happened about 1:30 a.m. on March 5.

Court documents state that three floors of one wing of the large apartment complex suffered damage.

When questioned about the vandalism, Schoonover said he recalled getting "blackout drunk" the night of the incident and said he didn't know "why we were spinning those things."

When asked by an investigator if he meant the water valves, Schoonover replied, "Yes."

Schoonover is also quoted in the court documents as stating: "I don't know why we were doing that stuff. I didn't mean for any of this to happen."

Schoonover, who according to the court documents was a student at North Dakota State University at the time of the incident, was in custody for a brief time but was released before charges were filed.

He will be summoned to appear on the charge that was filed on Wednesday, Sept. 21, court records show.