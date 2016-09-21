FARGO—Fargo police are investigating reports of vandalism involving vehicles in parking lots of the Sanford Medical Center in downtown Fargo.

Police received two vandalism calls on Wednesday, Sept. 21, about vehicles in Sanford's north parking ramp that sustained damage and one vandalism report about a vehicle in the same-day surgery parking lot, said Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson.

Anderson said he did not have a specific number for how many vehicles were involved because reports had not been completed by late Wednesday afternoon.

Citywide, Anderson said the Police Department had received more than 70 vandalism calls for service since Sept. 1.