K-9 finds, bites burglary suspect in West Fargo

WEST FARGO - A police dog found and bit a man suspected of burglarizing a home here on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Officers were called to a home at 104 36th Ave. for a burglary in progress about 10 a.m. Wednesday, a release from the West Fargo police said.

The homeowner saw a man run from a shed on the property. While officers set up a perimeter around the shed, the K-9 began to track the suspect and found 42-year-old Kenneth Morris on the property in long grass next to the Sheyenne River, the release said.

Just before Morris was taken into custody, he was bit by the K-9, the release said.

Morris was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries on his arm before police took him to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of burglary charges.

Morris has no known address.