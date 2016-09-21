Major downtown Fargo access routes reopen this week

Temporary floodwall work is seen along First Avenue North in downtown Fargo. Special to The Forum

FARGO — Contractors have made substantial progress on roadway reconstruction and flood mitigation projects in the Second Street area near downtown, with crews planning to reopen the closed portion of First Avenue North, including the First Avenue bridge into Moorhead, by the end of Thursday, Sept. 22.

Second Street South is expected to be reopened Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release issued by the city.

"Drivers will once again be able to cross between the two cities using all three bridges in the area, on First Avenue North, NP Avenue and Main Avenue," city Division Engineer Nathan Boerboom said in the release. He said it will greatly reduce congestion during peak travel times.

First Avenue North

First Avenue North and the bridge closed in April for flood mitigation project construction. Contractors have since finished replacing underground utilities, reconstructing the road and installing footings to support a temporary floodwall that spans across First Avenue North near the Red River.

During Red River flooding, the city previously had to construct a long, emergency clay levee on Second Street North, crossing First Avenue North. The new temporary floodwall can be installed in a few hours, according to the press release, and will help eliminate the need for an emergency levee during flood events.

"It will ultimately save our city a tremendous amount of time, money and resources during a very crucial time," Boerboom said.

The temporary floodwall across First Avenue North will connect to the new permanent concrete floodwall spanning the area east of Second Street North. By the end of this week, the entire floodwall from NP Avenue to the underpass north of Fourth Avenue North will be finished. Contractors expect to be done with another permanent retaining wall in the area next month, which will allow for all of Second Street North to reopen in early November.

When the projects are finished, and when combined with the diversion, the community will have a "robust" flood mitigation system, Boerboom said in the release.

Second Street South

Weather permitting, contractors plan to reopen Second Street South between Main Avenue and Fourth Street by Friday. The road closed there in July, also as part of the Diversion Authority's in-town flood mitigation projects.

There will be some temporary turning restrictions when the road is reopened. Drivers heading north along Second Street South will only be able to make right-hand turns at Main Avenue. Left-hand turns will be restricted because traffic signals there are temporarily out of operation due to reconstruction north of Main.