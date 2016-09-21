Dick Beardsley Run for Recovery set Sept. 22 at Lindenwood

FARGO—The Dick Beardsley Run for Recovery will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Lindenwood Park here. Proceeds will benefit the Family Program at First Step Recovery, 3201 Fiechtner Drive S., Fargo.

This 1K/5K run/walk begins with a talk by Beardsley, an author, speaker and hall-of-fame long-distance runner who became addicted to painkillers following his running career. Beardsley is an advocate for addiction recovery and is in recovery himself.

The Dick Beardsley Run for Recovery is one of two events First Step is hosting for Recovery Month in September. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, author William C. Moyers will speak at the Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave. S., Fargo.