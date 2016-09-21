Third grade student Kendall Putnam hugs her cousin, Anissah Carlblom, a sophomore, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at the North Sargent School in Gwinner. Dave Wallis / The Forum

North Sargent School third-grade student Kendall Putnam sits in the lap of senior class student Holly Schulz while eating popcorn before a school assembly that gathered to watch Kendall throw pies at three faculty members. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Kendall Putnam reacts after throwing a pie in the face of elementary school principal Michael Sorlie Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at the North Sargent School in Gwinner. The third grade student will have surgery on Sept. 23 to remove a brain tumor. Dave Wallis / The Forum

North Sargent School third grade student Kendall Putnam returns to the bleachers carrying a stuffed toy doll Olaf, a character from the Disney movie Frozen, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at the North Sargent School in Gwinner. Dave Wallis / The Forum

GWINNER, N.D. — Kendall Putnam is a fan of the movie "Frozen," and she loves the character Olaf, the magical talking snowman.

But if you ask Kendall and her family, it's time for an Olaf that's taken over her life to go away.

Two weeks ago, an MRI found a tumor in the right temporal lobe of Kendall's brain.

Kendall, a shy third-grader with an infectious smile and deep dimples, named it Olaf, and it is scheduled to be removed Friday, Sept. 23.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the students and staff at North Sargent School here threw Kendall a "Goodbye to Olaf"-themed party, complete with two candy-filled Olaf pinatas, a "Goodbye Olaf" cake, and the honor of smooshing three whipped cream pies into the faces of staffers who were the "losers" in a penny war fundraiser.

With the gymnasium bleachers filled with laughing and cheering elementary, junior high and a few high school students, Kendall stepped up to a table where three pies were placed and expertly gave her principal, Michael Sorlie, seventh-grade teacher Indy Sorlie and librarian Dana Erickson cream pie facials.

Michael Sorlie said staff and students raised more than $1,400 in cash since Thursday, Sept. 15, with a raffle, a Koins for Kendall collection, a fill-the-bucket at last Friday's homecoming celebration, and with the penny war.

"We have pretty good kids here. They're pretty sympathetic," Sorlie said. "We're just trying to help out the family."

Like her favorite cartoon character, Kendall has been magical in this stressful time, said her mother, Jessie Devitt.

Kendall first appeared to be having odd spells in early July, Devitt said.

"She was there, and she'd kind of go away," Devitt said.

Devitt and Kendall's father, Chad Putnam, took their daughter in for tests at Fargo's Sanford Children's Hospital in late August. An electroencephalogram on Sept. 1 turned up nothing, but an MRI a week later found the tumor causing Kendall's silent seizures.

"She is the true strength in our house," Devitt said. "She knows it's scary. She's been really strong."

"It's a hard process we're going through," Chad Putnam said.

Devitt said doctors have told the family they are hopeful a four-hour operation on Friday can remove Kendall's tumor with no long-term side effects.

"We told her she's our unicorn, and she's magical," Devitt said.

Kendall appeared to be having a great time Wednesday, smiling and chatting with classmates.

While Kendall wasn't too effective at pinata pounding, her father and her brother, eighth-grader Caden Schwarz, pounded the candy out of the party toys so her schoolmates could scatter across the gym floor for treats.

She also received a stuffed Olaf doll.

The best part of her day?

"Getting hugs," Kendall said.

The event "was fun," the shy 8-year-old said, before moving off to gather more hugs from teachers, friends and family members.

Devitt said that since they went to get Kendall checked, time has seemed to pass painfully slow, even with the quick scheduling of the operation.

"It's been three weeks (since testing began), but it seems like 30 years ago," she said.

Again, she praised her daughter's courage.

"She is the strength of our family and she's handled it very well," Devitt said.

She said she'll post Kendall's progress on Facebook on the open page "Kendall's Journey With Olaf."