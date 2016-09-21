Eric Church concert tickets go on sale Sept. 30

Country music artist Eric Church attends the game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Miami Hurricanes at Kidd Brewer Stadium last Saturday in Boone, N.C. Photo by Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Tickets to see the previously announced Eric Church concert early next year in Grand Forks will go on sale Sept. 30, the Ralph Engelstad Arena announced Wednesday.

Grand Forks is one of more than 60 cities that are part of the "Holdin' My Own" tour, which will make a stop at The Ralph on Jan. 15.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 30. They range in price from $25 to $89 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 653-8000. On the first day of sales, tickets will be available only online at ticketmaster.com.

This will be Church's second trip to REA, where he set an attendance record back in 2015, breaking the record set by Elton John in 2012.

Church, known for such songs as "Springsteen," "Creepin'" and "Homeboy," received six American Country Music nominations in 2015, with his most recent album, "Mr. Misunderstood," being nominated for album of the year. Previously, he won new solo vocalist of the year in 2010, vocal event and album of the year in 2012, as well as the Jim Reeves International Award in 2014.