FARGO — Cass County's senior population is expected to nearly double over the next decade and a half and that could make affordable housing an even greater challenge, according to the head of the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency.

Jolene Kline, who met with local housing providers and builders to discuss a new housing forecast Wednesday, Sept. 21, broke it down this way.

On average, Social Security checks are the sole source of income for a third of seniors and, in North Dakota, those checks average a little less than $1,200, she said. Housing is considered affordable if it costs 30 percent of income or less so that makes the cost of affordable senior housing about $350 a month, she said.

"You're not going to be able to make any money, you won't be able to finish a building with $350 a month rents," she said. "You can't build for $350."

The forecast, developed by North Dakota State University researchers, shows the state's total population growing by 21 percent to 891,300 between 2014 and 2029 and Cass County's total population growing 28 percent to 213,100 in the same period.

Those concerned about affordable housing will find some worrisome figures within those forecasts. For example, the number of seniors statewide is expected to grow 52 percent. The number of households at extremely low to low income is expected to grow 23 percent statewide and 33 percent within Cass County.

The forecast assumes that the population boom of recent years in Cass County will continue for a few more years but will return to historical growth rates that are high but not as high, according to Nancy Hodur, an NDSU researcher.

It also assumes that the rate of home construction will continue to keep pace with the population. The problem is the kinds of homes supplied by builders don't always match demand.

For example, the NDSU report shows that, in 2014, 9,600 Fargo households had income low enough that monthly rent of more than $520 was considered unaffordable. But there were only 6,500 units that rented for $550 or less.

At the very low end, such as the $350 monthly rent for seniors, state and federal incentives might be required to make it profitable for builders, Kline said.

According to Linda Klebe, a Fargo-Moorhead builder who attended the Wednesday meeting, affordable housing is hard even if the homebuilder is willing to build for less than market rate. This does happen when a client is only able to spend a certain amount and the builder decides the profit is still attractive. But the home won't be at that price for long. When the client sells the home he or she will want the maximum the market is willing to pay.

Klebe said the solution might be some sort of hybrid market such as community land trusts, which are communally owned land where private homes can be built. The homes can be resold but not the land, which takes the escalating cost of land out of the price equation.

The affordable housing problem is trickier with seniors because their housing requirements are different than much of the population.

For example, assisted living costs about $3,000 to $4,000 a month, Kline said, which is unaffordable for many seniors that need it. So they'd end up in nursing homes that cost $6,000 a month but are paid for with Medicaid, meaning taxpayers, she said.

"That is one of the biggest crises that we're going to have — in affordable assisted living," she said.

On the Web: To read the housing forecast, go to https://www.ndhfa.org/Publications/NDSHNA_2016_Component1.pdf.