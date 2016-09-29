Do farming and happy marriages go together?

Farmers and ranchers had a divorce rate of 7.63 per 1,000 married couples in 2000, which was below the average for all 511 occupations (10.34). Thinkstock / Special to The Forum

Prior to the Farm Crisis of the 1980s sociological statistics indicated the divorce rate among couples engaged in farming was lower than the divorce rate among American couples in general. Divorce among farm families rose along with the strife associated with the mid-1980s' farm economy to a level similar to the overall U.S. rate when about 40 percent of all marriages ended in divorce.

Thirty years have passed since the last major farm crisis. How often farm couples divorce is a concern to some agricultural families, given the current farm recession.

A reader recently asked me to address the matter, and I thank him for the "heads-up." Today's column looks at divorce and such matters as living together before marriage, age at first marriage, number of children, location, occupation and a few other factors.

Much has changed since 1990. The divorce rate among farm couples has declined, along with the overall U.S. divorce rate.

Yes, you read that correctly; the divorce rate of people in states where agriculture is a major enterprise has declined over the past 25 years, as it has in most—but not all—agricultural and nonagricultural states, according to the National Vital Statistics System.

Iowa had the lowest divorce rate (1.5 divorces per 1,000 married couples), and Nevada the highest (5.3) in 2014, the most recent year for which data could be obtained.

The average divorce rate in 2014 for 46 states and the District of Columbia was 3.3 per 1,000 married couples, compared to 5.0 in 1990. Some agricultural states such as California and Minnesota did not have complete 2014 statistics; the divorce rate of married couples in agricultural states that reported data was lower than the divorce rate in nonagricultural states.

A blog in 2012 by the media guru, Lex Friedman (www.lexfriedman.com), ranked 511 professions by divorce rate, drawing on U.S. Census data for the year 2000. Farmers and ranchers had a divorce rate of 7.63 per 1,000 married couples in 2000, which was below the average for all 511 occupations (10.34). Agricultural engineers had the lowest rate (1.78 per 1,000 married couples) for the 511 occupations, while dancers and choreographers had the highest (43.05), and bartenders the second highest rate (38.43).

Why are divorces declining in the U.S., even though the media give the impression that divorce is rampant? Let's look at what has been changing over the past generation among U.S. residents in general and for the agricultural population in particular.

• Cohabitation before marriage. Recent reports by sociologist Arielle Kuperberg of the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, indicate that in 2012 about 7.8 million couples were living together without a marriage certificate. This compares to 2.9 million unmarried couples living together in 1996, and less than the half million couples who were cohabiting 50 years ago.

About two-thirds of all couples who marry currently have lived together for an average of 31 months prior to matrimony. The divorce rate of couples who lived together prior to marrying is about a third lower than for those who chose to not cohabitate, according to Kuperberg and several other researchers.

Their 2012 finding differs from the early 1990s when living together was associated with a 30 percent higher divorce rate than for those foregoing cohabitation prior to marriage. A 2011 study coordinated by the Pew Research Center indicated that about 60 percent of Americans who lived together prior to marriage viewed cohabitation as a step toward marriage, and not as an alternative.

• Age of first marriage also lowers the likelihood of divorce, says Kuperberg and other analysts who note that the average ages of U.S. males and females currently are 29 and nearly 28 respectively. Today's older marital partners are surer than younger persons about what they desire in their mates and in their marriages.

• Stress, especially economic stress, increased the divorce rate of farm couples decades ago and is a factor that hampers marital bliss for farm families still, agricultural sociologists say. More on this next week.

• The number of children of farm couples has declined and lessens the financial constraints of families farming currently, even though multiple children in past eras meant more helpers.

Conclusions: Married couples who are involved in agriculture today have a lower divorce rate than the general population currently. Cohabitation prior to marriage is a useful trial period for many as they learn about themselves and what they hope to achieve as families.

The couples engaged in farming usually marry later in life and have smaller families than their grandparents and parents. Young farm couples are fairly certain about what they want, which is a comfortable marital relationship without as many religious and moral expectations as their ancestors, but they also recognize and respect the strengths of the farming families who preceded them.

Marriages of farmers may be stronger currently than a generation ago. Next week's article looks at marriage preparation classes and other factors that influence marriage outcomes.

Mike Rosmann is a Harlan, Iowa, psychologist and farmer. To contact Rosmann go online to: www.agbehavioralhealth.com.