A breakdown of the Dakota Access timeline

Dec. 22, 2014: Dakota Access LLC submits an application to the North Dakota Public Service Commission for a pipeline route permit.

May 28, 2015: Public Service Commission holds a public hearing in Mandan on the proposal, the first of three public hearings held in North Dakota cities along the pipeline route.

Jan. 20, 2016: Public Service Commission grants permit for Dakota Access. Approval was also needed by public utility boards in South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

Jan. 25, 2016: Construction begins in North Dakota on six oil terminals for the Dakota Access project. Pipeline construction begins in mid-May.

April 2016: Standing Rock Sioux Tribe members begin the Sacred Stone Camp near the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers in opposition of the pipeline.

July 25, 2016: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issues a permit for Dakota Access water crossings, including authorizing the Lake Oahe crossing north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. An easement for the Lake Oahe crossing is not granted at this time.

July 27, 2016: Standing Rock Sioux Tribe files a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, arguing the agency failed to properly consult with the tribe and violated the National Historic Preservation Act and other laws.

Aug. 11, 2016: Protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline begin to ramp up near Cannon Ball, N.D., with the first 10 arrests. Thousands have since joined the camp and dozens of arrests — including for trespass and felony reckless endangerment — have been made in connection with protest activities.

Sept. 3, 2016: Pipeline opponents and security personnel with dogs and pepper spray clash after Dakota Access bulldozes an area the tribe claims contains burial sites. The incident, including whether sacred sites were destroyed, is under investigation.

Sept. 9, 2016: A federal judge denies the tribe's request for an injunction that would halt pipeline construction. But minutes later, federal agencies announce the Corps will not authorize construction under or near Lake Oahe until further review.

Sept. 10, 2016: Reporter Amy Goodman from Democracy Now! who documented security personnel with guard dogs working for Dakota Access Pipeline faces criminal trespassing charges in Morton County.

Sept. 13, 2016: As Dakota Access Pipeline opponents shut down work at multiple job sites, North Dakota's governor called for federal assistance to maintain peace and public safety.

Sept. 16, 2016: A federal appeals court ordered Dakota Access Pipeline to stop construction within 20 miles of Lake Oahe to allow the court more time to consider the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's request for an emergency injunction.

Singer-songwriter Neil Young released a song and video titled “Indian Givers” siding with Dakota Access Pipeline protesters near Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Sept. 20, 2016: A joint task force led by the Morton County Sheriff's Department investigates the Sept. 3 clash between protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the pipeline's private security personnel.

More than 100 opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline rallied in downtown Mandan in support of a woman arrested during an earlier protest, shutting down two city streets just hours after authorities announced a task force is investigating a violent clash Sept. 3 between protesters and pipeline security.

Sept. 21, 2016: A panel chaired by Gov. Jack Dalrymple voted to borrow up to $6 million from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota to support policing efforts related to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Sept. 22, 2016: Native American tribes took their fight to Washington to stop development of the pipeline, as Democrats in the U.S. Congress urged the federal government to scrap construction permits and reconsider the project.

Sept. 23, 2016: Property records show the company building the pipeline purchased 20 parcels of land totaling more than 7,000 acres north of where protesters of the four-state oil pipeline are encamped on federally owned land.

Sept. 26, 2016: North Dakota’s chief archaeologist found that no burial sites or significant sites were destroyed by Dakota Access Pipeline construction, according to an early draft of an internal memo authored by the State Historical Society.

Sept. 27, 2016: North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem gave the company building the pipeline 30 days to explain how it intends to use thousands of acres of ranchland purchased last week around the pipeline route in Morton County.

Sept. 28, 2016: Twenty-one Dakota Access Pipeline protesters were arrested throughout the day at two construction sites near St. Anthony.

Sept. 29, 2016: More than 90 scientists signed a letter to the journal Science expressing concerns that the Dakota Access Pipeline threatens biodiversity and clean water.

Oct. 4, 2016: The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe disputes the conclusions of state archaeologists who found that construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline did not destroy sacred sites, after the company refused to allow tribal participation in the survey.

Oct. 5, 2016: An elementary school went on lockdown as authorities temporarily blocked the main road into St. Anthony to prevent Dakota Access Pipeline protesters from passing through the small town to get to pipeline construction sites.

Oct. 6, 2016: As Dakota Access Pipeline opponents fanned out and again stopped construction at multiple sites, the Morton County sheriff said he has assigned more resources to the area and will call in deputies from other states to respond to simultaneous protests. “We have basically tapped the resources to a level that we’ve never seen here in North Dakota for one particular incident,” Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said.

Oct. 9, 2016: A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., dealt a loss to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and its fight to block construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Oct. 10, 2016: A large number of law enforcement responded to the protest site near St. Anthony, where two protesters had attached themselves to construction equipment.

Authorities arrested actress Shailene Woodley and 26 other protesters at two Dakota Access construction sites.

Oct. 11, 2016: Going against the wishes of three federal agencies, the company building the Dakota Access Pipeline said it plans to promptly resume construction near Lake Oahe and hopes the feds will assist local authorities dealing with protests of the four-state pipeline.

Oct. 12, 2016: Gov. Jack Dalrymple responded to comments made one day earlier by Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Dave Archambault II, who denied telling the governor that he has lost control of the camp.

Oct. 13, 2016: The chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says talks continue about relocating the main Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp from federally owned land to tribally owned land near Cannon Ball, N.D., but one camp spokesman says many plan to stay put.

Oct. 15, 2016: Police arrested 14 people during demonstrations, which involved a series of roadblocks and took police and protesters — by car and foot — through the prairie by rural gravel roads. Pipeline workers were evacuated from sites near the protests.

Oct. 17, 2016: A judge refused to sign a criminal complaint against journalist Amy Goodman, finding a lack of probable cause to charge her with rioting.

Oct. 19, 2016: A film crew covering the Dakota Access Pipeline protests says they were accosted by protesters and prevented from leaving the camp in southern Morton County when they started asking questions about how protesters were using fossil fuels.

Oct. 22, 2016: Law enforcement officers used pepper spray as 200 to 300 protesters gathered during the early morning hours at a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site in Morton County. The confrontation off N.D. Highway 1806 south of Mandan lasted more than five hours and resulted in 83 arrests.

Oct. 23, 2016: A group of pipeline protesters moved their camp to Cannonball Ranch, an area directly on the pipeline route, which protesters say is treaty land, but was recently purchased by Dakota Access.

Oct. 25, 2016: As actor Mark Ruffalo arrived to support their cause, protesters camping in the path of the Dakota Access Pipeline braced Tuesday for action by a growing police and military force to the north after the pipeline company issued a foreboding statement saying trespassers will be prosecuted and "removed from the land."

Oct. 26, 2016: Negotiations between Dakota Access Pipeline opponents and law enforcement officials broke down -- the same day Jesse Jackson was on site -- setting up a possible clash as hundreds of protesters vowed to hold their ground at a new camp directly in the path of the pipeline.