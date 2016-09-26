Search
    'Fake Blake' Shelton gets star treatment from fans at country star's Fargodome concert

    By Amy Unrau Today at 10:07 a.m.
    FARGO - Country music star Blake Shelton might just have a local look-alike and he may have snuck backstage Saturday night, Sept. 24.

    Andrew Dahlen of Fisher, Minn., wrote a Facebook post describing his "Fake Blake" concert story and it's been shared hundreds of times.

    He dressed up and looks somewhat like Shelton and posed for pictures with fans on the concourse at Shelton's concert at the Fargodome.

    He says he then actually got backstage and encountered security guards and had conversations with concert staff before heading to his chair and then being confronted by another security guard to stay clear of the stage.

    Andrew says he's amazed at how everything played out and admits he had a game plan.

    "Last night I brought my A game. I actually went shopping to try to purchase clothing to try to look more like Blake," Dahlen wrote Sunday.

    Andrew says he hopes Blake Shelton hears about this and maybe agrees to having a beer together.

    The Fargodome was not available for comment.

    Amy Unrau

    Amy is proud to be a Red River Valley native and cover stories that matter to her community. She was raised in Hallock, Minnesota and received her degree at the University of North Dakota where she participated in the student run TV show Studio One. In college, Amy met her husband, WDAY’s Jody Norstedt, while interning at WDAZ in Grand Forks. She started at WDAY in April 2014 and is currently WDAY'Z Xtra News at Nine's anchor and producer. Have a news idea? Amy would love to share your story or investigate an issue you’re concerned about.

