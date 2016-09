FARGO—The Fargo Fire Department put out two fires early Monday, Sept. 26, behind the Dollar Tree Store at 4427 13th Ave. S.

The fires are considered suspicious and are under investigation.

A Fire Department spokesman said the fires, which involved trash and occurred within an hour of each other, were far enough from the building that the store sustained no damage.

The fires occurred around 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Monday.