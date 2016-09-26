Minot man dies after crash in Parshall

PARSHALL, N.D.—A 22-year-old Minot man died as the result of a one-vehicle crash in Parshall early Saturday, Sept. 24.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol:

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Main Street in Parshall.

The victim, Steven W. Graven-Huravitch, was a passenger in a car driven by Bruna De Paula Cardoso, 23, of Parshall.

The car the two were riding in was southbound on Main Street in Parshall when it struck a street sign on the driver's side and then struck a tree on the passenger side before coming to rest in a residential lawn.

Graven-Huravitch had to be extricated from the vehicle and he died in an ambulance after the ambulance left the scene.

Cardoso was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the Highway Patrol.