FARGO—As Jason W. Oien's murder trial begins Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Cass County District Court, the judge in the case is considering a defense request to suppress testimony from witnesses who identified Oien and others in connection with the fatal beating of Joey Gaarsland outside a Fargo bar in May 2015.

Oien's attorneys argue in papers filed with the court that investigators used suggestive and unreliable identification techniques to obtain information from witnesses and therefore the information "cannot be used against him (Oien) to obtain a conviction."

The move to suppress maintains that unacceptable tactics were used by law enforcement throughout the investigation into Gaarsland's death and resulted in questionable identification of not only Oien but others charged in the case.

Oien faces one count of murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault on Gaarsland, Gaarsland's wife, and a bystander who attempted to help the couple when they were attacked outside of Rick's Bar in the early morning hours of May 17, 2015.

Three men have pleaded guilty to charges connected to the incident and as part of plea agreements have agreed to testify at Oien's trial.

Since those agreements were signed, the co-defendants — Scott Moen, 36, Nicholas Morris, 35, and Jessy Olson, 36 — have indicated they were considering withdrawing their guilty pleas, but as of Monday none had taken that step.

Oien's trial, which starts Tuesday with jury selection, is expected to last two weeks.

One witness expected to testify for the prosecution is Jenna Pierce, a woman identified in court papers as having had a long-term relationship with Oien.

Prosecutors have filed a document with the court letting Judge Tom Olson know that Pierce was at Rick's Bar on the night of the incident and was present throughout the events that gave rise to the case against Oien.

The document states it is possible Pierce will say things during the trial that are inconsistent with information she gave authorities shortly after the fight at the bar.

Prosecutors maintain in the court filing that if Pierce proves to be a hostile witness, the state should be permitted to treat her as such when she is questioned on the stand.