Ag digest (Sept. 30, 2016)

The seventh annual Moos, Ewes and More! program hosted by North Dakota State University's Animal Sciences Department will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the NDSU Equine Center on 19th Avenue North in Fargo. This is a free event.

The first 500 attendees will receive a free "Breakfast on the Farm" featuring beef and egg breakfast burritos, milk and fruit. The breakfast is sponsored by the North Dakota Beef Commission and North Dakota Soybean Council, and will be prepared by NDSU's Carnivore Catering.

Moos, Ewes and More! will have a mix of new and old activities, including wagon rides, stick horse races and an Ask the Animal Scientist booth. Attendees will have a chance to bottle feed a calf, learn how to be a cowboy and see research in action as well as watch a horsemanship demonstrations.

For more information, contact Stacey Ostby at stacey.ostby@ndsu.edu or check out the Animal Sciences website at www.ag.ndsu.edu/ansc.

18th Annual Dakota Feeder Calf Show set

The 18th annual Dakota Feeder Calf Show is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 in Turtle Lake, N.D. Cattle will be accepted at the Turtle Lake weighing station before 10 a.m. and exhibited as groups of three or four head. The spring-born steer calves consigned to the show then will be fed to market weight at the North Dakota State University Carrington Research Extension Center's feedlot.

The NDSU Extension Service is partnering with the Dakota Feeder Calf Show on the show and feedout project to provide cattle producers with an opportunity to experience retaining ownership of cattle beyond the cow-calf phase of production. Producers who consign their calves to the feedout program will receive performance and carcass data.

Producers will be assessed an entry fee of $20 per calf. Dakota Feeder Calf Show officials will present awards to producers at the end of the trial.

For more information or to preregister calves, contact Karl Hoppe at (701) 652-2951 or Darwin Chesrown, Turtle Lake Farmers Union Oil, at (701) 448-2356. Cattle may be registered the day of the show, but the feedout is limited to 180 head.

Mexican trade team visits North Dakota

The North Dakota Soybean Council hosted a Mexican trade team on Friday, Sept. 23. The guests toured Alton Grain Terminal in Hillsboro, Colfax Elevator and area soybean farms. North Dakota Soybean Council staff accompanied the group to answer questions from the guests and promote soybeans grown in the state.

The purpose of the visit was to build relationships between North Dakota soybean producers and international customers, and to educate them on the quality of North Dakota soybeans and purchasing opportunities for livestock feed. The members of the trade team represented the animal feed industry in Mexico.