Session on women's economic issues set Sept. 29

MOORHEAD—The Clay County Family Service Center here, 715 11th St. N., will sponsor a community listening session on women's economic issues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 in meeting room four.

This is an opportunity to share views on women's and girls' economic successes and challenges in the Moorhead area.

The purpose of the listening session is to gather information to advise state legislators on women's economic issues in greater Minnesota. The session is hosted by the nonpartisan Legislative Office on the Economic Status of Women. For more information on the office, visit www.oesw.leg.mn.