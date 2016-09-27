Fargo apartment fire started in bathroom

FARGO—A fire in a south Fargo apartment complex Monday night, Sept. 26, was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries related to the fire, according to a report released by the Fargo Fire Department.

According to the report:

The incident was reported about 9:29 p.m. at 3343 31st Ave. S.

When fire crews arrived on the scene smoke could be seen inside the building on the second floor.

A fire was found in the bathroom of one of the apartments and it was quickly put out, the report said.

The occupant of the apartment was able to call 911 and exit the building safely, as did other occupants of the building, who responded to an audible fire alarm in the building.

Other than the apartment where the fire started, no other units in the building suffered damage from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for a medical problem unrelated to the fire, the Fire Department report said.