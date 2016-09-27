Search
    Patrol: One westbound lane reopens after fatal 3-vehicle crash on I-94 near Alexandria

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:14 a.m.
    Emergency response personnel work the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94 near Osakis this morning. Lowell Anderson / Forum News Service1 / 3
    At least one semitrailer was involved in the crash. Osakis Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Lowell Anderson / Forum News Service 2 / 3
    A semitrailer ended up in the ditch off Interstate 94 Tuesday morning. Lowell Anderson / Forum News Service 3 / 3

    OSAKIS, Minn. — Westbound Interstate 94 was blocked between Osakis and Alexandria due to a fatal crash early Tuesday morning, Sept. 28.

    Minnesota Highway Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow confirmed that the crash was fatal. It happened near milepost 112, about three miles west of the Osakis, exit shortly before 6 a.m.

    One westbound lane has reopened, Grabow posted on his Twitter account around 10:30 a.m.

    The crash involved a Freightliner semitrailer, a GMC Sierra pickup truck and a Pontiac Grand Prix. All three vehicles were traveling west.

    More information will be reported as it becomes available.

