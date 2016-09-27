Search
    Fargo North student found carrying BB gun in school

    By Helmut Schmidt Today at 10:13 a.m.

    Fargo — A North High School student faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon after being found carrying an unloaded BB gun in school Monday afternoon, Sept. 26, a school district spokeswoman said.

    Another student notified administrators that the unidentified male was carrying a gun, AnnMarie Campbell said Tuesday, Sept. 27.

    The student was searched by a school resource officer and the BB gun, which he was carrying, was confiscated. Campbell said.

    The student was then removed from the school, taken to a juvenile lockup facility and is now in the juvenile court system, Campbell said.

    She said that when district administrators are done with their own investigation, the student could face sanctions including suspension or expulsion.

    There were no threats involved in the incident and the gun was not loaded, nor was the student carrying BBs on his person, Campbell said.

    "He just made the choice to have it on him in school," Campbell said.

    Campbell said officials are pleased students are following the "If you see something, say something" initiative.

    Helmut Schmidt
    Helmut Schmidt was born in Germany, but grew up in the Twin Cities area, graduating from Park High School of Cottage Grove. After serving a tour in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of St. Thomas in St Paul, Minn., graduating in 1984 with a degree in journalism. He then worked at the Albert Lea (Minn.) Tribune and served as managing editor there for three years. He joined The Forum in October 1989, working as a copy editor until 2000. Since then, he has worked as a reporter on several beats, including education, Fargo city government, business and military affairs. He is currently The Forum's K-12 education reporter.
    hschmidt@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5583
