Fargo North student found carrying BB gun in school

Fargo — A North High School student faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon after being found carrying an unloaded BB gun in school Monday afternoon, Sept. 26, a school district spokeswoman said.

Another student notified administrators that the unidentified male was carrying a gun, AnnMarie Campbell said Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The student was searched by a school resource officer and the BB gun, which he was carrying, was confiscated. Campbell said.

The student was then removed from the school, taken to a juvenile lockup facility and is now in the juvenile court system, Campbell said.

She said that when district administrators are done with their own investigation, the student could face sanctions including suspension or expulsion.

There were no threats involved in the incident and the gun was not loaded, nor was the student carrying BBs on his person, Campbell said.

"He just made the choice to have it on him in school," Campbell said.

Campbell said officials are pleased students are following the "If you see something, say something" initiative.