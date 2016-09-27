Joey Gaarsland was the victim of an assault outside of Rick's Bar in Fargo on May 17, 2015. Special to The Forum.

FARGO—Just before his murder trial was to begin Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, Jason Oien pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in a fatal beating last year outside a Fargo bar.

Oien, 34, and three other man had been charged with murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the death of Joey Gaarsland outside of Rick's Bar in the early morning hours of May 17, 2015.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Oien pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault involving Gaarsland's wife, Laura, and a bystander who tried to help the couple during the fight.

The other three defendants already had pleaded guilty to charges connected to the incident and, as part of plea agreements, had agreed to testify at Oien's trial, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection Tuesday morning.

But since those agreements were signed, the co-defendants — Scott Moen, 36, Nicholas Morris, 35, and Jessy Olson, 36 — had indicated they were considering withdrawing their guilty pleas.

Moen pleaded guilty earlier this year in Cass County District Court to one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Moen is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17.

Morris and Olson each pleaded guilty to one count of accomplice to murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Morris is also scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17. Olson's sentencing is set for Oct. 31.

