TOWER CITY, N.D.—Voters in the Maple Valley School District have defeated a referendum raising taxes for new facilities for a third time in less than two years, again by a razor-thin margin.

Last week's vote was too close to call until the Maple Valley School Board tallied results Monday night.

The $14.3 million expansion project, which needed 60 percent approval to pass, fell five votes short. A similar proposal failed by just two votes in April, and a $10.3 million plan lost by 10 votes in January 2015.

The referendum on the ballot Sept. 20 would have closed the district's elementary schools in Buffalo and Oriska, moving all classes to Tower City, home of Maple Valley's existing high school.

Paying off the debt needed to finance the project would have raised property taxes $214 per year on a home worth about $94,600, the average residential value in the Maple Valley district, schools officials said.

The district said relocating classes to a centralized and renovated building in Tower City would save $130,000 per year in operating costs and avoid $5 million in maintenance and repairs needed in the next decade for the Buffalo and Oriska schools.