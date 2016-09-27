No one injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-29 in Fargo

FARGO—No one was injured in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, on Interstate 29 in Fargo.

The crash happened about 7:44 a.m. on I-29 between 32nd Avenue south and Interstate 94.

According to a report released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol:

A car driven by Stacey Richter, 29, of Fargo, was northbound on I-29 when her car slowed because of slowing traffic ahead.

A car driven by Jessica Sibert, 23, of Fargo, then struck Richter's vehicle from behind.

Richter pulled her vehicle to the right shoulder of the interstate and Sibert pulled her vehicle to the left shoulder.

Sibert then tried to cross I-29 from left to right and pulled in front of a pickup driven by Dustin Suko, 27, of Fargo.

Suko's pickup struck Sibert's car and Suko's vehicle was in turn struck by a pickup driven by Darren Christenson, 42, of Walcott.

All of the vehicles were towed from the area and no one was injured in the incident.

Sibert was cited for not using the care required, according to the Highway Patrol.