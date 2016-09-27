Moorhead police investigate early morning shooting

MOORHEAD—Moorhead police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Second Avenue South about 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to a report released by Police Lt. Brad Penas:

The resident of an apartment unit called police to report that an adult male had discharged a shotgun in his home and left.

When officers arrived, the man who allegedly fired the gun was gone as were people who were in the residence at the time of the shooting.

Officers determined that a shotgun was fired and that no one was injured.

What led up to the shooting is not immediately clear and as of Tuesday afternoon police were still working on pinning down what happened, Penas said.