Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Abandoned Minnesota mine shaft becomes a bass hideout

    By Steve Kohls Today at 1:57 p.m.
    1 / 2
    A bass swims by a camera in this image from video.2 / 2

    CROSBY, Minn.—An underwater abandoned mine shaft in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area is a large mouth bass haven and hideout. The timber lined shaft has been abandoned and groundwater has flooded the iron mine.

    The clear water enables underwater photography of the aquatic life around the mine shaft. In the autumn, water clears even more in the pit lakes.

    The lakes are flooded open pit iron ore mines, that have been abandoned and now filled with fresh water. Several of the lakes are stocked every year with trout which is the main draw for anglers.

    Explore related topics:NewsCuyuna Country State Recreation AreaOutdoorsLargemouth bassUnderwater Iron Ore Mine shaftHuntington Pit Lakeminnesota
    Steve Kohls
    I started my career in photography after graduation from Moorhead State College with photography positions at the Daily News in Wahpeton, ND. , Country Echo in Pequot Lakes, The Journal in New Ulm and settling at the Brainerd Dispatch in 1975. I have been teaching fine art black and white and color photography at Central Lakes College for the past 15 years. Currently I have been teaching Underwater Photography for Central Lakes College and the Minnesota School of Diving for the past 7 years. From May to November you can find me at the Mineland Recreation Area either scuba diving and photographing the fish or enjoying the beauty of our area’s newest lakes.
    steve.kohls@brainerddispatch.com
    (218) 855-5870
    Advertisement