Two Williston hotels worth millions closing their doors

WILLISTON, N.D. -- The Missouri Flats Inn, once featured on the TV reality show "Hotel Impossible," and the Marquis Plaza and Suites will be closing their doors this week.

Harry Litke, who owns both properties, recently disclosed news of the closings to hotel staff.

Employees of from both Williston facilities said they were notified less than a week ago that their final day of employment will be this Friday. They said they they had knowledge that the hotels were for sale, but have yet to find a buyer, which leaves the properties dormant for now.

General manager Nicole Ross could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

The Missouri Flats, located at 213 35th St W, is listed for sale for $3 million. The Marquis, 1525 9th Ave NW, is currently listed for $3.2 million.

Renovations to the two-story 60 room hotel were televised on the Travel Channel in January 2015. Hotels across the region continue to suffer with occupancy, though some have been in better standing to weather the oil industry downturn in western North Dakota.